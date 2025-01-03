Previous
Vieja ciudad - Nueva ciudad. by lsod
26 / 365

Vieja ciudad - Nueva ciudad.

Vista de Tegucigalpa desde la parte vieja de la ciudad hacia la zona este, donde se encuentra la mayor parte de los nuevos edificios.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
7% complete

