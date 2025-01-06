Previous
Atardecer. by lsod
Atardecer.

El sol del atardecer frente a mi. Inevitable no tomar esta foto!
6th January 2025 6th Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Makes for a lovely warm shot.
January 7th, 2025  
Luis Ochoa
@purdeygrey
Sí, aunque traté de evitar mostrar mucha información que proporciona el color.🙂
January 7th, 2025  
