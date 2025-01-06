Sign up
Previous
29 / 365
Atardecer.
El sol del atardecer frente a mi. Inevitable no tomar esta foto!
6th January 2025
6th Jan 25
2
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
29
photos
4
followers
8
following
7% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
6th January 2025 4:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
sky
,
blackandwhite
,
sunset
,
sin
,
streets
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Makes for a lovely warm shot.
January 7th, 2025
Luis Ochoa
@purdeygrey
Sí, aunque traté de evitar mostrar mucha información que proporciona el color.🙂
January 7th, 2025
