Raíces. by lsod
30 / 365

Raíces.

Las raíces de un cactus a lo largo de esta pared forman una intrincada red.
7th January 2025 7th Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
8% complete

Photo Details

