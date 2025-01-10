Sign up
33 / 365
La Noche.
Un lugar lúgubre pero interesante.
10th January 2025
10th Jan 25
0
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
33
photos
4
followers
8
following
9% complete
View this month »
0
365
iPhone 13
10th January 2025 8:40pm
night
,
black
,
white
,
sky
,
houses
,
walls
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
