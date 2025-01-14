Sign up
37 / 365
Puertas con ventanas
Muchas puertas de esta casa tienen ventanas con vidrio de color. Muy común en casas tan viejas.
14th January 2025
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
night
light
window
door
old
glass
color
house
K R Bard
Me pregunto si estas son casas de período Art Deco (1920 a 1950)
January 15th, 2025
