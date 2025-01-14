Previous
Puertas con ventanas by lsod
37 / 365

Puertas con ventanas

Muchas puertas de esta casa tienen ventanas con vidrio de color. Muy común en casas tan viejas.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
10% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

K R Bard
Me pregunto si estas son casas de período Art Deco (1920 a 1950)
January 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact