Un Planeta by lsod
39 / 365

Un Planeta

Creo que el punto brillante en el cielo es el planeta Venus, pero no estoy seguro. Tendré que instalar una aplicación de astronomía.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
