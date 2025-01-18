Sign up
Previous
41 / 365
Otro atardecer.
Tomé esta fotografía desde la ventana del automóvil. Dentro de algunas semanas este árbol volverá a estar lleno de hojas!
18th January 2025
18th Jan 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
18th January 2025 5:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
old
,
trees
,
lamps
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
