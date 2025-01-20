Previous
Lámpara by lsod
Lámpara

No tuve oportunidades fotográficas este día, hasta que veo esta lámpara con 50 años de antigüedad. Sencilla pero con historia.
20th January 2025 20th Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
