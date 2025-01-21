Sign up
44 / 365
Otra calle del Barrio La Hoya
Los gatos callejeros empiezan a salir, cuando el tráfico vehicular disminuye.
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
night
,
old
,
houses
,
cats
,
streets
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
K R Bard
¡Qué buena foto! I like the use of monochrome imaging, the composition, and the drama of the approaching headlights with the motion-blurred cat.
January 22nd, 2025
