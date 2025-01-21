Previous
Otra calle del Barrio La Hoya by lsod
44 / 365

Otra calle del Barrio La Hoya

Los gatos callejeros empiezan a salir, cuando el tráfico vehicular disminuye.
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
12% complete

Photo Details

K R Bard
¡Qué buena foto! I like the use of monochrome imaging, the composition, and the drama of the approaching headlights with the motion-blurred cat.
January 22nd, 2025  
