Callejón en Barrio La Hoya. by lsod
45 / 365

Callejón en Barrio La Hoya.

Este callejón es interesante por su estrechez y porque creo que en él se encuentre la casa más angosta de la ciudad. También ha sido pintado para ser la portada de un libro muy conocido en el país. “Mis tías Las Zanatas” es el nombre del libro.
22nd January 2025 22nd Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
12% complete

Photo Details

