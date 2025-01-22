Sign up
45 / 365
Callejón en Barrio La Hoya.
Este callejón es interesante por su estrechez y porque creo que en él se encuentre la casa más angosta de la ciudad. También ha sido pintado para ser la portada de un libro muy conocido en el país. “Mis tías Las Zanatas” es el nombre del libro.
22nd January 2025
22nd Jan 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
2
365
iPhone 13
22nd January 2025 8:09pm
night
black
white
light
streets
artificial
honduras
tegucigalpa
