Previous
48 / 365
Arcoíris.
Es el primer arcoíris que veo en este nuevo año. No era la mejor ubicación, pero no podía dejar pasar la ocasión.
25th January 2025
25th Jan 25
1
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
48
photos
6
followers
11
following
13% complete
View this month »
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
25th January 2025 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
It is lovely against the grey sky.
January 26th, 2025
