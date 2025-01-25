Previous
Arcoíris. by lsod
Arcoíris.

Es el primer arcoíris que veo en este nuevo año. No era la mejor ubicación, pero no podía dejar pasar la ocasión.
Luis Ochoa

Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Purdey (Sharon) ace
It is lovely against the grey sky.
January 26th, 2025  
