Previous
49 / 365
Ley de gravedad.
Se desparramaron mis postales de hace 15 años.😳
26th January 2025
26th Jan 25
1
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
49
photos
6
followers
11
following
13% complete
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th January 2025 12:49pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
paper
,
photos
,
floor
,
postcards
Suzanne
ace
I like the title. I wonder how they became scattered??
January 27th, 2025
