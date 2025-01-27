Previous
Fotos Instantáneas.

Me puse a ver las fotos Polaroid que tomé el año recién pasado y ahora todas tienen una historia. Antes solo eran imágenes del instante. 🙂
27th January 2025

Luis Ochoa

