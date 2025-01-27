Sign up
50 / 365
Fotos Instantáneas.
Me puse a ver las fotos Polaroid que tomé el año recién pasado y ahora todas tienen una historia. Antes solo eran imágenes del instante. 🙂
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
0
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
50
photos
7
followers
11
following
13% complete
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
1
365
iPhone 13
27th January 2025 6:44pm
polaroid
photos
2024
