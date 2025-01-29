Sign up
52 / 365
Desde un quinto piso. Parte II.
Sigo en el quinto piso. Sin más que esta ventana al mundo exterior, lo primero que quise ver fue la luz del sol.
29th January 2025
29th Jan 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
14% complete
View this month »
1
365
iPhone 13
29th January 2025 7:38am
light
sky
sun
morning
buildings
honduras
tegucigalpa
