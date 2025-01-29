Previous
Desde un quinto piso. Parte II. by lsod
52 / 365

Desde un quinto piso. Parte II.

Sigo en el quinto piso. Sin más que esta ventana al mundo exterior, lo primero que quise ver fue la luz del sol.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
14% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact