55 / 365
Nueva vida.
No conozco el nombre de esta planta. Crece en cualquier espacio abierto en paredes.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
flowers
plants
walls
small
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Lovely against the textured background.
February 2nd, 2025
