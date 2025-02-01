Previous
Nueva vida. by lsod
55 / 365

Nueva vida.

No conozco el nombre de esta planta. Crece en cualquier espacio abierto en paredes.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
15% complete

Photo Details

Purdey (Sharon) ace
Lovely against the textured background.
February 2nd, 2025  
