56 / 365
Otra planta de Paste.
Esta planta está en la casa de mis padres. Ya con frutos!
2nd February 2025
2nd Feb 25
0
1
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
2nd February 2025 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
plants
,
wall
,
fruits
