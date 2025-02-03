Sign up
57 / 365
La Luna sobre El Reparto.
“El Reparto” es uno de los barrios antiguos de la ciudad. Muchas montañas alrededor de la ciudad.
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
15% complete
View this month »
0
365
iPhone 13
3rd February 2025 9:12pm
night
moon
lights
mountains
houses
honduras
tegucigalpa
