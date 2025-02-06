Sign up
60 / 365
Otro atardecer.
Dentro de poco tiempo empezará la temporada cálida y desaparecerán estos colores.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
2
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
4
2
2
365
iPhone 13
6th February 2025 5:38pm
sky
sunset
old
color
house
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully presented
February 7th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Fabulous pov, Luis. I love the tones and textures of the building against the wonderful fiery sky.
February 7th, 2025
