Otro atardecer. by lsod
60 / 365

Otro atardecer.

Dentro de poco tiempo empezará la temporada cálida y desaparecerán estos colores.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
16% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautifully presented
February 7th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Fabulous pov, Luis. I love the tones and textures of the building against the wonderful fiery sky.
February 7th, 2025  
