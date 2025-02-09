Sign up
63 / 365
Paseo familiar.
Un atardecer más. Un paseo en la tarde de hoy. El lugar es ideal para relajarse un poco. Club del Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica (BCIE).
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
2
1
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
sunset
,
shadows
,
trees
,
club
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
,
bcie
K R Bard
Escena muy acogedora. Tu imagen tiene colores cálidos especialmente agradables.
February 10th, 2025
Luis Ochoa
@pictorialnarrative
Gracias. Los meses de octubre a febrero tenemos temperaturas agradables. En verano llegan a 33 o 34 grados centígrados, que para la mayoría de nosotros es insoportable. En esos meses de verano hay mucha contaminación en el aire por la quema de árboles y otras causas. El mar me gusta pero más me gusta la montaña, al igual que a mi familia. 🙂
February 10th, 2025
