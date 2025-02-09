Previous
Paseo familiar. by lsod
63 / 365

Paseo familiar.

Un atardecer más. Un paseo en la tarde de hoy. El lugar es ideal para relajarse un poco. Club del Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica (BCIE).
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

K R Bard
Escena muy acogedora. Tu imagen tiene colores cálidos especialmente agradables.
February 10th, 2025  
Luis Ochoa
@pictorialnarrative Gracias. Los meses de octubre a febrero tenemos temperaturas agradables. En verano llegan a 33 o 34 grados centígrados, que para la mayoría de nosotros es insoportable. En esos meses de verano hay mucha contaminación en el aire por la quema de árboles y otras causas. El mar me gusta pero más me gusta la montaña, al igual que a mi familia. 🙂
February 10th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact