La gran casa. by lsod
64 / 365

La gran casa.

Esta casa está muy cerca de la casa donde nosotros vivimos. El reflejo del sol de la tarde en ella siempre me ha gustado mucho. Tuve que subir esa calle para conseguir la foto.
10th February 2025 10th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
February 11th, 2025  
