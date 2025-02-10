Sign up
64 / 365
La gran casa.
Esta casa está muy cerca de la casa donde nosotros vivimos. El reflejo del sol de la tarde en ella siempre me ha gustado mucho. Tuve que subir esa calle para conseguir la foto.
10th February 2025
10th Feb 25
1
1
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
64
photos
9
followers
13
following
17% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
10th February 2025 5:34pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
Tags
sunset
,
reflections
,
sun
,
houses
,
afternoon
,
streets
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
February 11th, 2025
