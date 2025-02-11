Sign up
65 / 365
Los Madero.
Mis muñecos de madera. Los compré para las clases de pintura de mi esposa y ahora están sobre un librero.
11th February 2025
11th Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
