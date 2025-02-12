Previous
Viejo árbol. by lsod
66 / 365

Viejo árbol.

Este árbol está muriendo, pero continúa dando abrigo a aves como esta paloma.
12th February 2025 12th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
18% complete

Photo Details

