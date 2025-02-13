Previous
Hacia lo desconocido. by lsod
67 / 365

Hacia lo desconocido.

No son escalinatas Maya. Es una entrada alterna a la casa. Algo así como la entrada a la cueva de Batman. No hay ratas ni arañas. 🙂
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
18% complete

Photo Details

