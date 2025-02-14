Previous
Lectora. by lsod
Lectora.

Mi hermana mayor disfruta leer libros de arte… Yo también.
14th February 2025 14th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
K R Bard
That appears to be the artwork of Alphonse Mucha.
February 15th, 2025  
Luis Ochoa
You’re right! El libro es sobre Art Nouveau o Arte Moderno, de la editorial Konemann. A mi hermana le gusta mucho ver pintura pero le llamó mucho la atención la cristalería. Se lo mostré a ella para relajarnos luego de un día de cuidados a mi papá.
February 15th, 2025  
