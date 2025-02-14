Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
68 / 365
Lectora.
Mi hermana mayor disfruta leer libros de arte… Yo también.
14th February 2025
14th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
68
photos
9
followers
14
following
18% complete
View this month »
61
62
63
64
65
66
67
68
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
14th February 2025 9:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
colors
,
read
,
sister
,
art
,
nouveau
K R Bard
That appears to be the artwork of Alphonse Mucha.
February 15th, 2025
Luis Ochoa
You’re right! El libro es sobre Art Nouveau o Arte Moderno, de la editorial Konemann. A mi hermana le gusta mucho ver pintura pero le llamó mucho la atención la cristalería. Se lo mostré a ella para relajarnos luego de un día de cuidados a mi papá.
February 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close