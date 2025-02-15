Previous
Autorretrato. by lsod
Autorretrato.

Sin oportunidades de tomar fotos interesantes este día, me decido por este auto retrato en un espejo con manchas. Nada interesante! 😁
15th February 2025 15th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
