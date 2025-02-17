Sign up
71 / 365
Mujer bajando las escaleras. Siglo XXI.
Sin oportunidades de fotografiar este día. Pero de repente pensé en fotografiar a mi esposa bajando por las gradas mecánicas. Un buen recuerdo de este día en que salimos a distraernos un poco. Un Centro Comercial muy concurrido en la ciudad.
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
0
0
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
71
photos
9
followers
15
following
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
17th February 2025 5:51pm
Tags
black
,
white
,
stairs
,
malls
,
wife
,
honduras
,
tegucigalpa
