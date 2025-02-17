Previous
Mujer bajando las escaleras. Siglo XXI. by lsod
Mujer bajando las escaleras. Siglo XXI.

Sin oportunidades de fotografiar este día. Pero de repente pensé en fotografiar a mi esposa bajando por las gradas mecánicas. Un buen recuerdo de este día en que salimos a distraernos un poco. Un Centro Comercial muy concurrido en la ciudad.
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
