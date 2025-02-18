Previous
De paseo. by lsod
72 / 365

De paseo.

Jugando con los elementos disponibles: un colchón, un juguete y la luz.
18th February 2025 18th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
19% complete

