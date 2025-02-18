Sign up
72 / 365
De paseo.
Jugando con los elementos disponibles: un colchón, un juguete y la luz.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
light
,
toys
,
cars
,
shadows
,
daylight
