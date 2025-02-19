Previous
Camino nevado. by lsod
73 / 365

Camino nevado.

No lo es. Es solo una hoja de una planta en macetero. Empieza a ponerse difícil el trayecto por los 365 días. 😁 Pero sigo adelante!
19th February 2025 19th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact