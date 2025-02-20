Sign up
Previous
74 / 365
Cerro El Picacho.
Muchas antenas han cambiado el panorama.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
sky
,
blue
,
trees
,
mountains
,
planes
,
honduras
,
picacho
,
tegucigalpa
