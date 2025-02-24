Sign up
78 / 365
Columnas.
El sol del atardecer ilumina estas paredes de madera con sus columnas talladas.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
24th February 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
old
,
houses
,
wood
,
beams
,
columns
K R Bard
La madera vieja tiene mucho carácter.
February 25th, 2025
