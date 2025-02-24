Previous
Columnas. by lsod
78 / 365

Columnas.

El sol del atardecer ilumina estas paredes de madera con sus columnas talladas.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
21% complete

Photo Details

K R Bard
La madera vieja tiene mucho carácter.
February 25th, 2025  
