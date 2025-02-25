Previous
Un regalo. by lsod
79 / 365

Un regalo.

Un regalo de San Valentín. No para mi, sino para mi hijo. Me pareció interesante la forma del globo, la pintura azul y todo lo que se puede ver a través de el.
25th February 2025 25th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
