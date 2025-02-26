Previous
Velocidad. by lsod
80 / 365

Velocidad.

Probando fotos de larga exposición con la cámara de este teléfono. Tres segundos fue lo más lento que disparó.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
21% complete

