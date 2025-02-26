Sign up
80 / 365
Velocidad.
Probando fotos de larga exposición con la cámara de este teléfono. Tres segundos fue lo más lento que disparó.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
night
white
red
lights
streets
concrete
trafic
