Previous
No conectada. by lsod
81 / 365

No conectada.

He estado tratando de enlazar mi cámara y teléfono ya por varios minutos pero sin poder lograrlo. Por hoy me rindo, ya es muy tarde. La foto de hoy estaba en la cámara. 😁
27th February 2025 27th Feb 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact