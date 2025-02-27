Sign up
81 / 365
No conectada.
He estado tratando de enlazar mi cámara y teléfono ya por varios minutos pero sin poder lograrlo. Por hoy me rindo, ya es muy tarde. La foto de hoy estaba en la cámara. 😁
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Tags
night
,
camera
,
photos
,
connections
,
unable
