Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
84 / 365
Hora de comer.
Mi papá les da migas de pan a estas palomas que se acercan a comer sin miedo a nosotros.
Espero no les haga daño ese almuerzo.
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
84
photos
9
followers
16
following
23% complete
View this month »
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
2nd March 2025 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
food
,
birds
,
bread
,
doves
,
daylight
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close