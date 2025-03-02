Previous
Hora de comer. by lsod
84 / 365

Hora de comer.

Mi papá les da migas de pan a estas palomas que se acercan a comer sin miedo a nosotros.
Espero no les haga daño ese almuerzo.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact