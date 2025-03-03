Previous
Las puertas. by lsod
Las puertas.

Estas puertas son, a mi parecer, las más antiguas de esta casa, aunque no sé cuántos años tienen. Mi nieta tratando de abrir, para ver lo que hay dentro.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
