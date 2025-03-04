Previous
Diferentes niveles by lsod
Diferentes niveles

El techo del restaurante, el anuncio publicitario, una terraza del edificio, etc, etc.
Este es uno de los nuevos edificios en la ciudad.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
