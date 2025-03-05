Previous
Nova. by lsod
87 / 365

Nova.

Vista hacia afuera de un Centro Comercial. Las lámparas, en su momento, fueron una atracción.
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Beautiful Luis. Lovely reflections and lighting.
March 6th, 2025  
