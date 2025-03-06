Previous
Tiempo Vertical by lsod
Tiempo Vertical

Un viejo reloj de madera en viejas paredes. Ahora es solo un adorno, no funciona y le faltan piezas.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
K R Bard
For some odd reason this reminds me of early 20th century photographers like Tina Modotti and Edward Weston. So sparse and perfectly balanced composition.
March 7th, 2025  
Luis Ochoa
@pictorialnarrative
Ja! Voy a tomar ese comentario como un cumplido. Gracias. Solo estaba pensando en fotografiar las sombras generadas por la luz que entraba por la ventana. Me gusta mucho la fotografía de Weston y de Modotti. Tengo dos libros sobre él y uno sobre ella. Hace algunos años que no he vuelto a ver esos libros.
March 7th, 2025  
Purdey (Sharon) ace
Wonderful minimalist image with great use of negative space and the rule of thirds. I love this.
March 7th, 2025  
