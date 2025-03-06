Sign up
Previous
88 / 365
Tiempo Vertical
Un viejo reloj de madera en viejas paredes. Ahora es solo un adorno, no funciona y le faltan piezas.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
3
2
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
88
photos
9
followers
16
following
24% complete
View this month »
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
2
3
2
365
iPhone 13
6th March 2025 4:46pm
Public
black
,
white
,
old
,
clock
,
shadows
,
walls
K R Bard
For some odd reason this reminds me of early 20th century photographers like Tina Modotti and Edward Weston. So sparse and perfectly balanced composition.
March 7th, 2025
Luis Ochoa
@pictorialnarrative
Ja! Voy a tomar ese comentario como un cumplido. Gracias. Solo estaba pensando en fotografiar las sombras generadas por la luz que entraba por la ventana. Me gusta mucho la fotografía de Weston y de Modotti. Tengo dos libros sobre él y uno sobre ella. Hace algunos años que no he vuelto a ver esos libros.
March 7th, 2025
Purdey (Sharon)
ace
Wonderful minimalist image with great use of negative space and the rule of thirds. I love this.
March 7th, 2025
