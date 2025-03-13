Previous
Viejas herramientas. by lsod
95 / 365

Viejas herramientas.

Una caja con variedad de herramientas que utilizaba mi papá hasta hace unos meses. La tijera superior tiene casi mi edad, porque la recuerdo muy bien de cuando yo era niño.
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact