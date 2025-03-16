Previous
Papaya by lsod
98 / 365

Papaya

Hoy estuve regando plantas en el jardín-huerto de mis padres.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

K R Bard
Papaya is an interesting plant (and I wish I had a tropical orchard at home).
March 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact