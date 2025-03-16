Sign up
98 / 365
Papaya
Hoy estuve regando plantas en el jardín-huerto de mis padres.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
1
1
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
98
photos
9
followers
16
following
26% complete
Tags
green
,
sky
,
fruit
,
colors
,
trees
,
plants
,
garden
,
papaya
K R Bard
Papaya is an interesting plant (and I wish I had a tropical orchard at home).
March 17th, 2025
