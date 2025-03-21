Previous
Detalle de lámpara by lsod
103 / 365

Detalle de lámpara

Una de las cuatro patas de una antigua lámpara en esta antigua casa.
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
28% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact