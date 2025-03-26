Previous
La sombra by lsod
108 / 365

La sombra

Sin oportunidades de fotografiar durante el día. Otra calle con casas antiguas y algunas abandonadas.
26th March 2025 26th Mar 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Great street shot!
March 27th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact