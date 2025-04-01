Sign up
114 / 365
El florero.
Otra visita a un restaurante.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
black
white
light
flowers
shadows
afternoon
vase
K R Bard
Nice monochrome at a time of long shadows.
April 2nd, 2025
Luis Ochoa
Ahora está oscureciendo a las 6 p.m. Gracias!
April 2nd, 2025
