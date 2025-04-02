Previous
Qué me miras? by lsod
115 / 365

Qué me miras?

Este gato no se inmutó al yo acercarme y empezar a tomarle fotos. Hasta ahora hemos tenido cielo despejado en esta temporada seca.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

