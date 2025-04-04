Sign up
Nueva construcción.
Este es uno de los edificios en construcción en la ciudad. Me parece que es uno de los más altos. Tomé la foto desde la ventana del auto, mientras el semáforo estaba en luz roja.
4th April 2025
4th Apr 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
117
photos
10
followers
18
following
32% complete
