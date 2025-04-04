Previous
Nueva construcción. by lsod
Nueva construcción.

Este es uno de los edificios en construcción en la ciudad. Me parece que es uno de los más altos. Tomé la foto desde la ventana del auto, mientras el semáforo estaba en luz roja.
Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
