Previous
Viendo las estrellas. by lsod
118 / 365

Viendo las estrellas.

Las pequeñas luces azules son lámparas. Las luces al centro son estrellas, vistas a través de una cúpula transparente. De paseo en un Centro Comercial.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact