El Dorado.

Es el nombre del centro comercial donde nos encontrábamos. No quiero incluir muchos anuncios publicitarios en mis fotos, así que no hay más opción que fotografiar al cielo.
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
33% complete

