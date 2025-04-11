Previous
Árbol de Zapote by lsod
124 / 365

Árbol de Zapote

Están empezando a salir hojas verdes a este árbol.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
33% complete

Photo Details

