128 / 365
Callejón.
Un callejón que cubre dos cuadras.
15th April 2025
15th Apr 25
Luis Ochoa
@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
1
365
iPhone 13
15th April 2025 10:04am
old
downtown
houses
streets
honduras
tegucigalpa
