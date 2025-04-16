Previous
Onda senoidal y onda cuadrada. by lsod
129 / 365

Onda senoidal y onda cuadrada.

Hoy estuvieron haciendo reparaciones en la casa. Vi el alambre del taladro y me dije: es tu única opción por hoy.
16th April 2025

Luis Ochoa

@lsod
Hola! Mi nombre es Luis Ochoa. Vivo en la ciudad de Tegucigalpa, capital de Honduras. Hace varios años inicié este proyecto pero no pude terminarlo....
35% complete

